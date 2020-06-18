10% incentive in marks to MBBS doctors pursuing PG for working as Corona warriors, says CM

Kolkata: In a unique move, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced 10 per cent incentive in marks for each year to MBBS doctors pursuing post-graduation for working as COVID-19 warriors.



Expressing her gratitude towards the frontline workers including doctors, the Chief Minister said: "Those who are in post-graduation will get 10 per cent incentive in numbers for each year. They will also be given COVID-19 warrior certificates. They can work from July 1 after their examination is over."

She further announced that usually, interns need to serve a bond for three years. But the number of days that they will be serving as Covid warriors, would get deducted from their period of bond. "Interns will work on a rotational basis so that their academic career doesn't get affected. While undergraduates, who are in their final year, will work as COVID-19 trainees on a rotational basis," Banerjee said after holding a meeting with representatives of 11 doctors' associations including Dr Santanu Sen of the Indian Medical Association and Dr Nirmal Maji of the Progressive Doctors' Association.

Banerjee has further said the Chief Secretary will be holding a meeting with representatives of private hospitals on Thursday to ensure that proper treatment is provided and no one is refused admission.

The state government is also working on a process to provide real-time updates of availability of beds in the Covid hospitals.

With 12 lakh migrants already returning to Bengal, the state has witnessed a spike in positive cases. "Till May 31, the rate of people getting infected with the disease in the state was 2.7 per cent. Now, it has gone up to 3.4 per cent. Despite the hike, we are much below the national average that is 5.8 per cent," Banerjee said adding that the state government is setting up 104 safe houses where people suffering from mild fever will be admitted instead of blocking beds in dedicated Covid hospitals.

"There are about 8,000 doctors and 9,000 nurses who are working as frontline Covid warriors across the state. We have conducted over 3.5 lakh tests already," she said.

Banerjee stated that ASHA workers ensured an error-free door-to-door surveillance against 16 crore visits and identified 1.92 lakh people suffering from ILI and 4337 affected with SARI.