10 hurt after truck hits bus in Murshidabad

KOLKATA: At least 10 passengers were critically injured after a truck hit a bus near Umarpur in Murshidabad on Friday afternoon.



The incident took place around 1 pm on National Highway (NH) 34.

Local people rescued the passengers and rushed them to Jangipur Super Specialty Hospital where they were admitted.

According to sources, around 1 pm on Friday a bus carrying around 30 passengers was moving towards Jangipur from Berhampore.

Near Umarpur, a light goods vehicle suddenly came on the wrong lane and the bus was about to collide with it.

To avoid collision driver of the bus tried to take a turn. While doing so, a truck that was coming behind the bus hit it.

As a result, the bus came to a halt after hitting a median divider.Though around 20 passengers suffered injuries, only 10 of them were serious.

The rest were treated and discharged. Police have seized the bus and detained the driver. However, the truck managed to flee rom the spot.