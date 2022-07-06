10 held for duping foreign nationals
Kolkata: Ten persons were arrested from New Town area late on Monday night for duping Germany, USA Portugal and Czech Republic citizens by promising to provide technical support posing as representatives of a Microsoft.
The accused persons used to introduce themselves as representatives of Microsoft and offer technical support for computers and laptops online. They were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM court on Tuesday and four of them were remanded to police custody for seven days. The other six persons were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.
On Monday night cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station conducted a raid at a call centre styled as "Reverent Infoserve Pvt. Ltd" which was running illegally at Action Area II of New Town. Cops found they were making international calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and duped the people by taking control of their computer by promising to increase Internet speed.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Twitter moves HC seeking review of Centre's orders to block content5 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Assam floods: 11.17 lakh still affected, four more deaths5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
'Administrative delays will create problems for state'5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Talks to convert Delhi into full UT, alleges Kejriwal; says move will...5 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Panel to look into non-answering of MLAs' questions by services dept5 July 2022 8:05 PM GMT