10 held for duping foreign nationals

Kolkata: Ten persons were arrested from New Town area late on Monday night for duping Germany, USA Portugal and Czech Republic citizens by promising to provide technical support posing as representatives of a Microsoft.

The accused persons used to introduce themselves as representatives of Microsoft and offer technical support for computers and laptops online. They were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM court on Tuesday and four of them were remanded to police custody for seven days. The other six persons were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Monday night cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station conducted a raid at a call centre styled as "Reverent Infoserve Pvt. Ltd" which was running illegally at Action Area II of New Town. Cops found they were making international calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and duped the people by taking control of their computer by promising to increase Internet speed.