10 fire tenders pressed into action to douse fire in Tangra garage

kolkata: A major fire broke out at a garage in Tangra area on Sunday triggering panic among the local residents.



At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames.

The inferno was doused in two-and-a-half hours, however, the cooling process was carried out by the fire fighters till night.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to sources, on Sunday at around 3:20 pm, local people noticed flames coming bellowing out of a garage located at 25, Christopher Road in Tangra.

Within a few minutes several explosions were heard from the garage. It is suspected that the batteries of the cars parked in the garage exploded which instigated the flames.

Also inflammable materials like petrol, diesel and engine oil also instigated the flames.

Due to the explosions, fire started spreading to several shanties adjacent to the garage. Locals informed the fire brigade and police. Initially two fire tenders were pressed into action but later eight more fire tenders were sent.

Fire fighters faced trouble reaching the spot as the area is very congested. Local people alleged that fire tenders reached the spot late.

However, state Fire minister Sujit Boise denied the allegation and claimed that fire tenders reached as soon as possible through the narrow passages.

While firefighters were trying their best to put out the flames, local people also joined hands to help douse the fire. Around 6 pm the fire was controlled.