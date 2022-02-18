10 cops hurt while returning from CM's duty in Jalpaiguri

kolkata: At least 10 persons, including nine police officials were injured in a road accident while returning after conducting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's security duty in Jalpaiguri on Thursday afternoon.



According to sources, a vehicle carrying police personnel lost control and crashed into a bicycle repair shop on the side of the road at Laxmipara Tea Garden in Banarhat Police Station area. There were two people in the bicycle repair shop at that time.

The injured were rescued from the spot and taken to Banarahat Medical Center. A local resident, along with two policemen, was taken to a private hospital. All the injured policemen are from Kalimpong district. The police van was rescued and taken to the police station.

Ananta Maharaj, a leader of the Greater Cooch Behar People's Association (GCPA) who has influence among the Rajbongshis, had invited Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of the birth anniversary celebration of warrior Chilapata Roy on February 15

and 16.