10 BJP men, including an MLA, held for flouting Covid norms

KOLKATA: Ten BJP workers, including an MLA, was arrested for flouting Covid protocol imposed by the State Election Commission in Chandannagore on Sunday morning.



Biman Ghosh, BJP MLA from Pursura, Tushar Majumdar, organising president of Hooghly district and Suresh Shau, Hooghly district Juba Morcha president, along with seven other party workers were arrested for flouting Covid protocol. The State Election Commission had imposed restrictions on rallies, meetings and given stress on virtual campaigns and door-to-door campaigns. Only five persons are allowed in rallies. On Sunday morning, Ghosh along with party leaders took part in a rally in support of Sandhya Das, candidate from ward 26.

There are 33 wards in Chandannagore Municipal Corporation. Police from Chandannagore Commissionarate raised objections and the leaders and workers dispersed for the time being.After an hour, the leaders took out a big rally in Malpara Kalitala area. The police stopped the rally and arrested the leaders and workers for flouting Covid norms.