1 traffic cop manhandled; another hurt while prosecuting bikers

kolkata: A traffic sergeant was allegedly manhandled while another was hit by a speeding motorcyclist in two separate incidents in the city.



In the first case, three persons were arrested on charges of allegedly assaulting Sudipta Mitra, sergeant of Diamond Harbour Traffic Guard.

The incident happened on Saturday night when Mitra tried to prosecute two bikers along with a pillion rider each at Sakuntala Park under Parnasree police station area.

The arrested persons are Sujay Mondal alias Bhola of Sakuntala Park, Raju Singh (42) of Ram Narayan Mukherjee Road, and Tapabrata Sil (32) of Parui Das Para Road. Police is looking for Raju Bag of Sakuntala Park who is absconding.

In the second incident, a south bound motorcycle dashed an on duty sergeant of Metiaburz traffic guard while he was on duty at Bandha Battala crossing on Sunday morning.

Debasish Das, a resident of Jessore Road in Barasat sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place at 9 am.

He was removed to Metiaburz Superspeciality Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The offending vehicle has been seized while the biker involved in the incident was arrested.