1 lakh 'Yuva Yoddhas' to be roped in by TMC wing

Kolkata: Trinamool Youth Congress launched an initiative titled 'Banglar Yuva Shakti' to bring onboard, unite and join hands with one lakh motivated youths from across the state who are willing to help people in the time of crisis, said Abhishek Banerjee, president, TMYC.



Enthusiastic minds from across all blocks and towns will be engaged and will be termed as 'Yuva Yoddhas' in their localities. For effective implementation of this initiative, three committees in the state, district and field levels have been set up comprising 2,800 TYMC members.

The initiative was launched on Thursday and within a month one lakh youths will be roped in. In order to be a part of the initiative, any young individual aged between 18-35 years can register on the official website http:// www. Banglarjuboshakti.in/ which is operational from Thursday.

After the registration, each one will be connected to a WhatsApp group of their respective Assembly constituencies so that they can stay closely connected to other similar workers who are active in the area. After a month, a mega virtual interactive session will be held to meet and interact with the one lakh 'Yuva Yoddhas'. They will be then informed about the activities which they need to undertake to help people in their immediate neighbourhood.

It may be mentioned that the Trinamool Congress supremo has over and again urged party leaders and functionaries to build intimate contacts with the masses and listen to their grievances and take steps to redress them.

During the pandemic and large-scale devastation caused by Amphan, the TMYC played a major role in proving relief to the thousands of hapless people, particularly those living in distant areas.