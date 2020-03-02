1 killed, 4 injured in 2 separate accidents

Kolkata: A person was killed and four others were injured in two separate accidents that took place late on Sunday night, in the same area on Diamond Harbour Road. Police have initiated two separate cases on charges of rash driving against the drivers of the cars.



The first accident took place at around 1:40 am, where a hatchback car toppled near Swadesh Basu Hospital in Thakurpukur. It has

been alleged that the driver tried to take a right turn when the car was running at a high speed.

Hearing the sound of the accident, some locals informed police. After a few minutes, police personnel from Thakurpukur police station arrived at the spot and rushed the four injured youths to M R Bangur Hospital, where one of them identified as Rahul Das (25) was declared brought dead.

The other three youths were shifted to other hospitals in the city later. It is suspected that the driver of the car was drunk and lost control over the car.

While police were busy with the injured youths, at around 3:40 am another accident took place within a few hundred meters of the first accident spot. According to police, another car hit the median divider on Diamond Harbour Road and toppled.

Police rushed the driver of the car identified as P K Mishra to M R Bangur Hospital, from where he was later shifted to SSKM Hospital.