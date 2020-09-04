1 killed & 1 injured in accident

BALURGHAT: One person was killed and another one was seriously injured when a speeding bus hit a motorbike on Wednesday evening. The incident took place at Jambari which is around 65 km from here on Kaliaganj-Buniadpur state highway 10. The deceased motorbike rider has been identified as Santosh Baishya (28). He resided in Kishtopur village of Kushmandi. His companion Partha Deb Sharma was injured and admitted to a local hospital. Hearing the incident from the locals, police from Kushmandi police station reached the spot and started investigation. Police detained the bus driver and the vehicle seized. According to a police source, Baishya was going to his in-laws' residence at Kaliaganj with his brother-in-law Deb Sharma. On the way to Jambari on state highway 10, a Balurghat bound private bus collided with the motorbike coming from opposite direction. Baishya died on the spot and Deb Sharma was hurt. His condition is reported critical. The body of the deceased was sent to hospital for post-mortem. Police later seized both the bus and motorbike from the spot. An eyewitness said the bus driver could not have controlled the vehicle as it was running at high speed. There was massive traffic congestion on the highway as the locals from the adjacent areas were gathered there in huge numbers. Normalcy was restored after police intervention. Locals alleged that the traffic police are doing nothing to control the menace of reckless driving.