1 held for selling firecrackers

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested for allegedly selling crackers from Dakshindari area in Lake Town on Monday afternoon.



According to police, as the High Court banned bursting of crackers this year in view of the pandemic situation, police were keeping a strict vigil. On Monday afternoon, acting on a tip off, cops from Lake Town police station conducted a raid at a house located in Nehru Colony of Dakshindari and seized crackers including sound crackers weighing about 40 kg.

The accused youth identified as Jay Ghosh who was selling the crackers when arrested. He will be produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Tuesday.