1 held for posing as human rights activist

kolkata: A man was arrested from Narayanpur area in Rajarhat on Saturday night for impersonating a human rights activist.



According to sources, on Saturday night, cops of Narayanpur police station were conducting a naka check on Rajarhat road when they saw a white SUV with a board behind the front windscreen where it was written 'Secretary of National Human Rights Committee of India.'

After the car was stopped for checking, police asked the person who was driving for his identity card.

While talking to the police, the man Akash Bhandwat failed to show any identity proof. Incidentally, when he was countered by the policemen, Bhandwat admitted that he was not a human rights activist.

Bhandwat even told the cops that he had set the board in front as the National Human Rights Commission sounds close to the fake organisation. Later, Bhandwat was taken to the Narayanpur police station where a case was registered against him on charge of impersonation and he was arrested. The car was also seized. Police are trying to find out whether there is any such organisation operating to dupe people. Bhandwat has been remanded to judicial custody on Sunday after being produced at the Barrackpore court.