1 held for morphing CM's photo
KOLKATA: A man was arrested on Tuesday night from Behala area for allegedly morphing the picture of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
On Monday a Trinamool Youth Congress leader of ward 119, identified as Sheikh Moinuddin lodged a complaint against unknown persons alleging that a poster was seen pasted on the pillar of Taratala metro station where Banerjee's morphed picture was seen.
During the probe, cops scrutinised the CCTV footage of the area and spotted the accused identified as Kajal Bhowmik of Upen Banerjee Road area pasting the poster containing the morphed picture of Banerjee. Later, cops established his identity through manual sources.
"We arrested Kajal Bhowmick after receiving complaints that he juxtaposed a photograph of our CM with another image and made posters out of it. We have seized the posters and sent them for analysis," the officer at Behala Police Station said, adding that an investigation into the case is underway.
