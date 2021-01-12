1 held for molesting woman in Metro

Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly stalking and molesting a woman inside a metro rake and at Kavi Subhas metro station.

According to police, Monday morning around 9:15 am cops in Patuli police station were informed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) about a man, who had been detained on charges of molestation after a woman complained against him. After police reached Kavi Subhas metro station, the accused—identified as Amit Das of Malancha Mahinagar in Sonarpur— along with the complainant were taken to the police station.

The woman told the cops that Das was following her for the past 2 months while she was travelling in the metro from Kavi Nazrul to Esplanade metro station. Every day he used

to stand beside the woman and touch her inappropriately. Though she warned the

man several times, he did not stop.

On Monday, Das again touched the woman inappropriately while boarding the metro rake at Kavi Nazrul metro station. After the woman screamed, Das was detained by the other passengers. He was handed over to the RPF personnel.

Police have registered a case against Das on charges of Stalking and assault or criminal force to woman with intent to

outrage her modesty and arrested him.