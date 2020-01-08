1 held for making fake documents

Kolkata: A person has been arrested by Baguiati police for allegedly making fake identity documents on Tuesday evening.

The accused was produced at Barasat Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on Wednesday following which he was remanded to police custody for three days.

According to police, a few days ago police was tipped off about a person who was assuring that he will be able to arrange voter card, Aadhaar card and other documents which are being provided by the state and central government. To be sure about the scam, a Sub-Inspector (SI) from Baguiati police station went to Dashodrone area to investigate the matter covertly. After he became sure about the intention of the accused youth identified as Prasenjit Chowdhury of Bongaon, the SI went back and lodged a complaint.

On Tuesday evening, a police team raided the rented house of Chowdhury and detained him. Police found multiple fake identity documents like Voter cards and Aadhaar cards along with fake rubber stamps, laptops, scanner machines and incriminating documents.