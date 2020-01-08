1 held for making fake documents
Kolkata: A person has been arrested by Baguiati police for allegedly making fake identity documents on Tuesday evening.
The accused was produced at Barasat Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on Wednesday following which he was remanded to police custody for three days.
According to police, a few days ago police was tipped off about a person who was assuring that he will be able to arrange voter card, Aadhaar card and other documents which are being provided by the state and central government. To be sure about the scam, a Sub-Inspector (SI) from Baguiati police station went to Dashodrone area to investigate the matter covertly. After he became sure about the intention of the accused youth identified as Prasenjit Chowdhury of Bongaon, the SI went back and lodged a complaint.
On Tuesday evening, a police team raided the rented house of Chowdhury and detained him. Police found multiple fake identity documents like Voter cards and Aadhaar cards along with fake rubber stamps, laptops, scanner machines and incriminating documents.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Those who don't have political existence are calling...8 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Dragged behind car, hit with iron rods8 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT
No survivors after Ukrainian airliner with 176 aboard...8 Jan 2020 6:36 PM GMT
Iran state media claims 80 Americans killed by missiles8 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Why only artistes, even common man can express opinion:8 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT