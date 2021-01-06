1 held for duping people by impersonating as IAS officer

Kolkata: A man was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for duping people by impersonating as an IAS officer from Durgapur on Monday.



On September 23, 2018, a man identified as Amit Konar had lodged a complaint against the accused, Raja Nandi alias Arup Nandi (alias Santo Mitra) for duping him of Rs 4 lakh.

Konar met Nandi at a hotel in Durgapur and presented himself as an IAS officer, posted in the Home department. It has been alleged that the accused lured Konar by promising to arrange a government flat. The accused had also assured Konar of providing licenses for a liquor shop and a fair price medicine shop. Konar claimed Nandi took around Rs 4 lakh for arranging the same. But, he never arranged anything for Konar. When he asked Nandi to return the money, the accused reassured Konar. Few days later when Konar told Nandi that he would inform the Chief Minister's office, the accused reportedly stopped all sorts of communication with the complainant.

Later, the investigation of the case was taken up by the CID. During the probe, the cops learnt that Nandi—a resident of Thakurpukur—used to roam around in a car fitted with a blue beacon.

The accused had allegedly taken huge amounts of money from several people by cheating them. On Monday, he was nabbed from his house in Thakurpukur. He was produced before the Durgapur court and remanded in 5 days CID custody. There are few other cases registered against him at the Survey Park and Gariahat police stations.