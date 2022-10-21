1 held, banned crackers worth lakhs seized in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: In a major crackdown, huge quantities of banned firecrackers were seized from different places of Balurghat and Gangarampur by police over the past 24 hours, police said on Friday. Police said the seized crackers include a variety of sound-generating shells.



According to a police source, huge quantity of banned firecrackers was stored in Balurghat market and Gangarampur's Barobazar and a team of police personnel raided the market places and recovered the firecrackers from the godowns. Police said similar raids will be conducted in other parts of the district in the next few days. One trader from Gangarampur was arrested in this connection. The seized firecrackers were worth rupees several lakhs.

Notably, the state government reportedly issued a directive to all the district administrations regarding the selling of firecrackers recently.

Following the directive to carry out the raids to seize the illegal firecrackers, the district police had started the drives.

Police said that they had informed the pollution control board about the seizures so that the officials of the concerned department could collect the crackers to destroy them.