1 drowned, 1 missing in West Midnapore canal

Kolkata: Two youths drowned and one person went missing while they were bathing in Kethia canal at Chandrokona in West Midnapore.



One of the deceased person was a professor at a private educational institute in Kolkata.

According to sources, on Saturday, a group of youths went to Jara in Chandrokona to for a picnic. In the afternoon, three youths, identified as Sobhankanti Roy, Arka Roy and Subhajit Mangal, were bathing in Kethia canal which is connected to Shilabati river.

After a while, a few members of the group noticed that these persons were missing.

They started looking for them and even went down in the canal to search for the missing youths.

When they were not seen any one, Chandrokona Town police station was informed. After the police arrived with Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel, a search operation was started. Till Saturday evening, divers of DMG failed to locate the trio.

In the evening, due to

insufficient light, the search operation was stopped. On Sunday morning, the search continued. After almost an hour of searching, divers recovered bodies of Sobhankanti and Arka. However, Mangal's body could not be found till evening.

It is suspected that the trio had consumed alcohol before taking a bath in the canal. The deceased were residents of West Midnapore.