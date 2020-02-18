1 detained for carrying 10 kg silver without documents

Kolkata: Over 10-kilogram of silver was recovered from a man at Kalighat Metro station during baggage scan on Tuesday.

"Today (Tuesday) at about 12:10 pm, while checking pieces of luggage, the on-duty security personnel detected a suspicious bag at Kalighat Metro station. Accordingly, senior RPF personnel came to the spot and the bag was taken to the Station Master's office along with its owner. A huge quantity of silver weighing around 10 kg was found," said Kolkata Metro Railway chief public relations officer Indrani Banerjee. During interrogation, the owner of the bag failed to produce any relevant documents. The person and the recovered material was handed over to the Kalighat police station. The silver is worth Rs 4,70,000.