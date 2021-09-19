1 dead in lightning strike; South Bengal to receive more rains in next 24 hrs

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal areas in the next 24 hours while various south Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall. The city and its adjoining districts may remain cloudy on Sunday.



Meanwhile, Dugai Desmukh (32) a resident of Baharamudi village under Hirbadh police station in Bankura died after being struck by lightning. He was working in the field on Saturday afternoon when the incident occurred.

The victim was rushed into a local health centre where he was declared dead.

The MeT office said that another low pressure may be created over Bay of Bengal.

The city and other south Bengal districts received moderate rainfall on Saturday morning. Some places received thundershowers and lightning.

North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore, Nadia, Howrah and Hooghly will receive rainfall on Sunday.

According to the weather office, new low pressure will bring more rainfall in Bengal and Odisha. The low pressure will hover over the north-west Bay of Bengal along the Bengal-Odisha coast in 48-72 hours.

People in south Bengal will continue to feel discomfort caused due to high humidity. The highest temperature in the city remained at around 30 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature stood at 26.8 degree Celsius.

"The coastal districts will receive a heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours while other south Bengal districts may witness scattered rainfall. Some of the north Bengal districts may also receive light to moderate rainfall. Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri may witness more rainfall.

Various south Bengal districts have been receiving incessant rainfall for the past few days. A deep depression threw life out of gear in south Bengal districts last Tuesday.