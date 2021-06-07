1 dead, 7 injured while carrying relief materials

Kolkata: A youth died and at least seven persons injured after a goods vehicle carrying relief materials for Yaas affected people of Hingalgunj toppled on the Basanti Highway in Haroa early on Sunday morning.



The deceased youth identified as Lokenath Das (32) of Ultadanga area was reportedly driving the goods vehicle.

According to police, on Sunday morning a local club members of Ultadanga area had started for Hingalgunj with three vehicles carrying relief materials for Yaas affected people. Around 5:30 am, in the Ghatakpukur area on Basanti Highway, one of the vehicles carrying the relief materials toppled while avoiding collision with another car coming from the opposite direction. Around seven people who were sitting inside the cabin and standing on the goods carrying space suffered injuries.

Passengers of the other two cars rushed the injured persons to nearby Nalburi primary health centre where Das was declared dead.

Other injured people were shifted to a few hospitals in Kolkata including the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. Cops from the Ghushighata outpost under Haroa police station rushed to the spot and seized the vehicle.