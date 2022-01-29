1 dead, 4 injured in Patuli road accident

Kolkata: One person was reported dead and four others injured after a car hit a parked bus on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass on Friday morning.



The driver of the car is suspected to be in an inebriated condition while driving.

According to the police, at around 7 am on Friday, the car was coming from the Dhalai bridge direction. Near Patuli crossing on EM Bypass, the driver of the car, identified as Amit Sardar, lost control and hit behind the tourist bus that was parked on the roadside. A few locals saw the accident and called the police. An eye-witness to the incident said that one of the passengers of the car who was later identified as Sirajul Sardar (40) of Mograhat in South 24-Parganas suffered major head injuries as his face collided with the front seat. Three other passengers of the car also suffered major injuries.

The injured persons were rushed to Baghajatin State General Hospital by the police where Sirajul was declared brought dead. Other injured persons were later shifted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.