1 dead, 3 hurt in mishap at Durgapur Steel Plant

Kolkata: A labourer was killed and three others suffered injuries after an explosion took place at the Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) on Sunday morning.



The injured labourers were initially admitted at the DSP hospital but later reportedly shifted to a private hospital in Durgapur.

A high-level inquiry committee has also been formed to investigate the incident by the DSP authority.

According to sources, on Sunday around 11 am when work was going on at the Primary Way Engineering (PWE) labourers were carrying slag from the blast furnace.

While carrying, the slag load accidentally spilled inside the blast furnace and four labourers working on the track maintenance suffered critical burn injuries after an explosion. Immediately the work was stopped and the injured labourers were rushed to DSP hospital where one of them identified as Poltu Bauri succumbed to his injuries.

DSP authority has reportedly taken up the matter seriously and started an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. In a statement DSP authority said: "A high-level inquiry committee has also been immediately constituted to investigate the incident and ascertain the root cause so that such incidents can be avoided in the future."

"The management is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and is extending all possible assistance to the affected families. The entire SAIL collective is grieved by the incident and stands with the bereaved families in this difficult time," the statement issued by the DSP authorities further mentioned.