1 dead, 2 others injured in 2 separate accidents

Kolkata: In two separate accidents in the city, one was killed and two others injured on Friday night. A fatal accident took place in Kankurgachi when a woman, who was riding pillion, fell down after the bike's wheel got stuck in a tram line, and was crushed by a matador.



The deceased, Jhutika Biswas, died on the spot. Her husband, who was riding the bike was severely injured, and was shifted to NRS Medical College and Hospital. He is said to be in critical condition. Police have arrested the matador driver.

In the second incident, two persons were injured when a four-wheeler hit two police vehicles in the Highland Park area at 11.30 pm on Friday.

It is learnt that the reckless car first hit a guardrail parked on the side of the road, then lost control and crashed into two patrol vehicles in front of the Survey Park police kiosk. No police personnel were inside the vehicle at that time.

According to the on-duty cop, they had stepped out of the car and stood on the side of the road shortly before the incident took place.

There were four women in the car. The driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. Police have detained the driver.