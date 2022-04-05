1 dead, 2 hurt as bomb used for Air Force training explodes

kolkata: One person was killed and two other suffered critical injuries after a bomb exploded at the Angarnali village in Jhargram on Monday morning.



Police said that the villagers were trying to open a live bomb in order to get the copper when the explosion took place. According to sources, at the Dudhkundi a bombing ground of Indian Air Force is present where Air Force personnel practice target bombing after taking off from Kalaikunda Air Force Base. Often local people enter the bombing ground to collect metal pieces of exploded bombs. On Monday, the Ramjiban Rana of Angarnali village along with two of his family members went to the bombing ground and collected metal. While doing so, they also took away a live bomb which was dropped from a fighter jet.When they tried to open the bomb at their house in order to bring out the copper inside, the bomb exploded. Rana died on the spot while his wife and daughter suffered injuries. They have been admitted to the Jhargram Hospital.