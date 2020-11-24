1 cr people got jobs under TMC govt, BJP must check facts before circulating lies: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan, lambasting the BJP for circulating lies about the opportunities given to the youths, said the party should check facts before speaking and stated that one crore people have got jobs and unemployment has been reduced by 40 per cent under the Mamata Banerjee government since 2011.



Addressing a press conference, on Monday, at the party headquarters here, the MP said, more than 28,000 people have got loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to buy vehicles under 'Gathidhara', a self-employment programme of the state government. Besides this, two lakh young men and women were provided assistance to get loans for buying motorbikes, she said.

Over the years 40,000 youths have got jobs in TCS while in IBM it is 15,000, Cognizant 20,000 and Wipro 10,000 youths have got jobs she said adding: "After coming to power in 2011, Mamata Banerjee has introduced several schemes which have helped the youths to become self-reliant."

Earlier in the day Amit Malvya, chief of BJP's IT cell tweeted that the youths have been deprived by Mamata Banerjee and their condition is turning from bad to worse every day. The Basirhat MP said in the past nine years a total of 42 universities have been set up. During this period new colleges and 76 polytechnics where thousands of students have enrolled themselves to get higher education have been set up. Under Swami Vivekananda scholarship the students who have cleared NET and are doing MPhil or Phd are getting benefitted.

Mentioning that she would not discuss politics but focus on development, the actor-turned-politician said: "Six lakh people in the state are receiving vocational

training under the 'Utkarsha Bangla' scheme of the government."

The 'Utkarsha Bangla' project aims at creating a pool of skilled candidates who are industry ready. Under the 'Kanyashri scheme' lakhs of girl students pursing education from school to the post graduate level are getting benefitted. "This scheme has earned world recognition and is a major step for women

empowerment," she said. "Outsiders who have come to the state should do homework before making any statement. Not point circulating lies, study carefully and then make a statement," the MP maintained.

To a question, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised jobs to two crore people in the country every year after coming to power in 2014. "Going by that, 12 crore people should have got jobs by now, but let them produce a list of even 12 lakh people who have got the promised jobs," the MP said.

Speaking about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent announcement that his government will enact a law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion, she said: "Love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand and people come up with topics like this just before

elections."

Before this, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had said the state would soon have a law against "love jihad". Karnataka has formulated a strict law against "love jihad".