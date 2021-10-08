02 leaks from plant at NRS Hosp, no damage caused

kolkata: An incident of leakage in the medical oxygen was reported from the newly set-up oxygen plant at the NRS Medical College and Hospital on Thursday morning.



The situation was soon brought under control by the Fire department and the plant technicians.

The incident triggered tension among some patients as there was a loud thud in the plant.

At around 7.15 am, some of the staff members of the hospital spotted the oxygen leakage and informed the matter to the hospital superintendent.

The cars, which were parked near the plant, were removed from the place.

The plant technicians were immediately called. No injuries were, however, reported.

The oxygen plant was constructed around 200 metres from the Covid ward of the hospital.

The plant was set up to meet the extra requirements of the hospital due to the treatment of Covid patients.

According to the sources, Covid ward was set up at the NRS Medical College around 6 months ago.