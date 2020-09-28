'... but @BJP4India is unaware that they've woken up a giant, each voice in the street challenges their tyranny'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday vehemently attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "shamelessly" bulldozing public representatives in the Parliament to push through the contentious farm Bills as the Centre's claim of following rules during voting on the same on September 20 has discrepancies with television footages of the proceedings in Rajya Sabha.



The Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency also stated that the act of BJP has woken up a giant. As a result, now, each voice in the street is challenging the tyranny of BJP.

In a tweet, Banerjee stated: "Well, one can clearly see how public representatives were shamelessly bulldozed in Parliament. But @BJP4India is unaware that they've woken up a giant & now, each voice in the street challenges their tyranny."

Taking a dig he raised a question before the Prime Minister stating: "Narendra Modiji, how will you stop this massive wave of protest?"

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had termed September 20 as "Black Sunday" after knowing about the "highhandedness of BJP" to push through the Bills and urged all Opposition parties to fight together to safeguard the prospect of farmers and the agriculture sector of the country.

Trinamool Congress leaders and workers have been continuously holding protest marches across the state since Tuesday. Starting from the party's women wing to the farmers' cell raising their voice against the Bills that they feel will turn farmers to slaves. On Sunday, too, Trinamool Congress workers held rallies at different parts of the state including Hooghly.

The Centre and the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, had justified the passing of farm Bills through voice vote stating that the Opposition MPs were not in their seats when asked for a decision on votes. But the television footage shows that the Opposition MPs had asked for division that was not considered. Usually, if a decision of a Rajya Sabha question is challenged then a division shall be ordered under which votes can be recorded.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has tweeted extending support to Akali Dal that has quit the BJP led NDA when farmers across the country are protesting against the contentious farm Bills. Recollecting the fight of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by risking her life on a historic 26 day fast for rights of farmers, O'Brien stated that it is in the DNA of Trinamool Congress to fight for farmers.

He tweeted: "We support @officeofssbadal @Akali_Dal's stand with the farmers. Fighting for farmers is part of Trinamool DNA. In 2006, @mamataofficial risked her life on a historic 26 day fast for farmers' rights. We oppose #FarmBills2020 as they endanger States' role, MSP, PDS & procurement."