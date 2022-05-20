YSCE commences admissions for cricket enthusiasts

Yuvraj Singh Center of Excellence, promoted by International Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, commences admissions for cricket enthusiasts at Merlin Rise in Kolkata. The center is set up in the sport-themed greenfield township of Merlin Rise - the Sports Township, near Rajarhat, Chowmatha Rajarhat. YSCE has set up its academy for the first time in Eastern India at Merlin Rise.



YSCE, in collaboration with the Merlin Group has also introduced a free cricket coaching camp from May 20 to May 22, from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Through this camp, hands-on training will be provided to aspiring students by professional coaches. The one-year scholarship will also be offered to the most promising students. The camp will be headed by Vineet Jain, Director of YSCE's coaching. He will be accompanied by Vishal Bhatia, head coach of YSCE, BCCI level 1 coach. Avijit Das will be also there from YSCE, who is the BCCI level 1 coach.

YSCE, an integrated 360-degree sports development institute, offers players the maximum possible facilities to grab their full potential. The academy aims to provide an unparallel opportunity for enthusiastic and passionate youngsters to excel in the field of cricket through innovative and imaginative training techniques with national and international exposure, leading to individual development.

Speaking about the same, Yuvraj Singh said, "We have a lot of talent among young players in our country and it is important to nurture this talent in the right manner. Through this academy, our panel of coaches will endeavour to guide these youngsters so that they can fine-tune their techniques to prepare themselves for long innings in this sport. More importantly, we are looking forward to helping them develop a strong mindset and understanding of the game through our on-ground knowledge and experiences."

Commenting on this association, Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group said, "Cricket is the most popular sport in India and there is no dearth of talent. However, I visualise a budding sports infrastructure to be set up in Bengal. This has motivated me to establish and concretise a world-class sports infrastructure of internationally acclaimed brands to nurture and grow their talent. I strongly believe that YSCE will nourish the talent pool of our state and take them on to the next level of perfection," added Saket Mohta.

"YSCE is the culmination of many years of toil and sweat of a passionate cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has become one of India's top cricketing icons. We are happy to be associated with Merlin Group to set up YSCE in the rise-sports republic." said Simar Jeet Singh, COO, YSCE.

The academy will strive to engulf every cricketing potential leading to physical as well as mental development. YSCE will also provide a basic assessment system, through which parents will get quarterly video analyses and performance reports of their ward.

Besides associating with YSCE, Merlin Rise will also house the 'R10 Football Academy; by Ronaldinho, a swimming academy'Michael Phelps Swimming' by Michael Phelps, and 'MMA Matrix Training Center' by actor Tiger Shroff.

For admissions and program details, parents can contact at 033 40922344 / 9667033811.