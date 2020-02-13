Witness a breathtaking sitar recital by Ustad Usman Khan

Pracheen Kala Kendra is going to organise a memorable evening of music at the National Capital to the delight of the music lovers. In this high-octane evening, Ustad Usman Khan is going to present his adept



performance on Sitar. His musical performance will be accompanied by Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri on Tabla. But before this highly coveted recital, Ustad Usman Khan, along with five other jewels of the world of Indian Classical music and dance, will be bestowed upon Nakshatra Sammans for their outstanding contribution to the world of music and dance.

The evening will conclude with the cracker of a recital by the veteran Ustad Usman Khan, who will be expected to produce yet another splendid performance through his glorious experience and a lifetime of learning on and off stage. Speaking about his performance, he said,"I am thrilled to receive such a prestigious recognition from such a reputed organisation who has been working tirelessly to promote arts in different parts of the country. There has been no award that I have not received in this short lifetime of mine, but this is very special to me as I also am invited to perform at the event, and nothing else gives me more joy than the fact that our lifelong contributions have been recognised and will be awarded with this samman in this musical event. I'm looking forward to it."

Headquartered at Chandigarh, Pracheen Kala Kendra has kept this musical event free for all music lovers and will be arranging a first come first serve basis for audiences at Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House, the venue of this event, in this diamond clad evening which surely will be etched in the memories of Delhities for a long time. The event will also be attended by highly acclaimed SNA Awardee Kathak maestro Guru Dr Shobha Koser, Registrar of Pracheen Kala Kendra.