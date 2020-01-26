Wish your loved ones 'Happy Periods Day'

Periods are the most acquainted but most ignored truth of the society. Women go through it every month but still pretend that this phenomenon does not exist. Therefore, to signify the existence of this phenomenon and popularise the valuable fact that periods are matter of 'pride' instead of shame, Sachhi Saheli (a non-profit organisation in New Delhi) in association with partner NGOs invites the entire society to be a part of the breakthrough. Come and celebrate the upcoming menstrual health and awareness day (February 5, 2020) as Happy Periods Day.



Menstrual Health and Awareness Day (MHAD) was first celebrated and marked in India on February 5, 2019, in which a unique period themed festival called the 'Period Fest' and a one of its kind rally called the 'Pad-Yatra' was organised. Approximate 6000 people, which included students, teachers, youth and others, joined it.

February 5 was deliberately selected because February has 28 days that denotes an average cycle of periods and day 5 of February signifies 5 average days of bleeding.

This year's Happy Periods Day Campaign will see males, females, children, friends, relatives and colleagues, coming together to normalise this phenomenon as well as mark the day as a day to celebrate our existence.

One can celebrate the day by being a part of Red Spot Campaign. All you have to do is put a red spot on your hand like a blood spot, take a picture or make video and post it on social media with the hashtags #HappyPeriodsDay and #PushTheStigmaAway.

Other way to mark your participation includes exchange of happy period card where you can make greeting cards for your loved ones and wish them Happy Periods day with some periods tips to have safe and joyful periods.

Poster making on Happy Periods and showing your respect, love and gratitude towards your loved ones is another way. Take a picture or video with your poster/placard and upload on social media. You may use slogans such as 'I Respect Women, I Recpect Womanhood, I Exist Because Women Menstruate, I Respect Periods, No Periods No Life, I Wish All Women Have Happy and Safe Periods, Bleeding Is Blissful.'

Lastly, you can try something in your own way. Creativity is human nature; so participate and celebrate this special day in your own unique style like poetry, shayri, rap, boomerang, gifting period kits etc.

You need to follow three easy steps to be a part of the above mentioned campaigns - Choose any of the listed activities and take picture or videos, upload it on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with the hashtag #HappyPeriodsDay and #PushTheStigmaAway and also tag @SachhiSaheli on your posts. You may also send these pictures and videos to sachhisaheli@gmail.com, or mhad@gmail.com so that it can get uploaded on their MHAD website www.menstrualhealthandawareness.org

Towards the end, best entries will be rewarded and the most attractive or viral posts will be published in leading newspapers of the country.