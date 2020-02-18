Window designs for your home
Keeping in mind India’s tropical climate, experts have listed smart design options to balance the temperature fluctuations coming from your window
Windows are an integral part of the home. Attached to your walls, they not just beautify your abode, but open the view to the outside world and secure your house.
Specialised in window designing experts will tell you what to keep in mind while choosing the window for your home.
In a home, the windows are pathway into its soul. They have the ability to brighten up any room and act as beautiful decor. Windows come in varied sizes and shapes and each has the boldness of giving character to a construction, said expert.
Window quality
While choosing windows, do not forget to consider the quality of the windows. Prefer going to a window manufacturing company as they tend to come with much experience in window making. While looking at quality, besides the price factor; the buyer should also look for the window maintenance and ease of use. Minimum expected qualities from a good window is that the window should be termite proof, water proof, weather proof, energy efficient, and sound proof.
Acoustic
If you live in a busy area, opting for windows having noise resisting quality is a must. Selecting windows specifically designed for acoustic performance can reduce external noises from entering the home. Windows like casement, fixed, top hung have such qualities.
Energy Efficient
India has a tropical climate and a vast majority of any home's temperature fluctuations come from the windows, so always try to choose energy efficient windows that can have a real effect on the power bills. The design, glass type, glazing and seals determine how energy efficient the window is.
Security
Good windows must incorporate quality hardware along with a concealed locking system. Install a single point lock or a multi-point lock in the window as per the security requirements of the home. Consider a double glazed laminated glass window for good security of the home.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Taking stock18 Feb 2020 4:27 PM GMT
Taking potshots18 Feb 2020 4:25 PM GMT
Unprepared and vulnerable18 Feb 2020 4:24 PM GMT
Tips for your healthy curls18 Feb 2020 3:28 PM GMT
Book Launch18 Feb 2020 3:27 PM GMT