Where to say the three magical words

Don't wait for a special day to express your feelings towards someone you look forward to growing old.

Here are some of the most romantic places in India to propose to the love of your life.

On a cruise during sunset

Choose a calm and romantic yacht cruise and spend some moments in each other's company while taking advantage of this gorgeous location fro proposing.

Shikara Ride on Dal Lake

Indulged into flawless beauty of nature, a shikara ride on Dal Lake is a wonderful experience. The whole background is simply indulgence into the glory of romance and you can use this romantic setting to open your heart.

Starry night camping

Spending a night under the stars has a special romantic appeal and your experience can be really intensified when you camp in Jaisalmer. The gorgeous setting of the stars creates magical aura and ensures some really wonderful moments with the person you love.

Ooty: In the rains

Monsoon in Ooty is an amazingly romantic experience. This splendid land gets covered with a grayish shade and reflects a wild charm with colorful flora. Rains in the Ooty enhance its beauty due to blossoming of different regional flowers and verdant green surroundings. The place appears awe-inspiring in the rains and while enjoying the rain, you can simply bend down and express your desire to marry. And the answer will be oh yes.

Jaipur: Hot air balloon

It is fantastic to enjoy rides in hot air balloons. Taking your love for a hot-air balloon ride over majestic forts and palaces of the pink city seems like a fairytale. You can literally feel like you are flying above the sky with your sweetheart. When your girl is enjoying this romantic ride with you, then open up and say whatever you feel for her.

Taj Mahal: In front

What can be more beautiful than proposing your love in front of Taj Mahal. It is the most beautiful symbol of love that has ever existed. The beauty of the Taj makes everyone mesmerized with its purity and awesomeness. Tell your partner that you can't afford to make such an expensive monument to prove your love feelings for them are nowhere less than Shah Jahan's for Mumtaj.