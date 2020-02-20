Wearing heels can cost you your health
Those perfect high heels might look great on you, but they come with much pain and suffering.
"High heels being bad for health and comfort, barely stops women from wearing them. Women often make sacrifices for foot fashion and have to pay a high price. High heeled shoes can take a toll on your spine, hips, knees, ankles and feet, while affecting your posture and gait negatively," said expert. How high heels affect you
The human body attempts to compensate for the off-kilter balance heels caused by flexing or forward bending the hips and spine. High heels specifically the pointed once cause, the calf, hip, and back muscles to tense from extreme pressure. This results in excess muscle fatigue and strain.
With flat shoes, the spine is fairly straight, calf muscle is relaxed. With high heels, the chest is pushed forward, the lower spine is pushed forward taking the hips and spine out of alignment, excess pressure placed on knees, and the downward force increases the pressure over the toes.
Some health problems that can be caused due to continuous use of high heels are: Lower back pain, Arthritis, Ankylosing spondylitis, sprained ankle, constricted blood vessels, and knee and foot pain.
What are the solutions?
Avoid wearing high heels for a long period of time
Stretch leg muscles before and after putting them on
Take off the heeled shoes whenever possible, so that the foot muscles can relax
Try and set your limit to two inches
Don't go for the pointed shoe, due to area of contact these pose higher pressure on the body
Opt for shoes with a leather insole as they reduce the chances of slipping, and meanwhile provide comfort
