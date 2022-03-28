'We built Bonjour India as a present from France to the people of India'

On March 28, 'Bonjour India' kick-started with a promise of 100 events in 100 days across 19 cities.

'Bonjour India' is an artistic, cultural, educational and literary festival that celebrates the partnership between India and France. An initiative by the Embassy of France and its cultural department 'Institut Français en Inde' along with the network of 'Alliances Françaises' and the Consulates General of France, the festival is all set to delight the people of India with 120 curated and collaborative events across 19 cities this summer.

The festival was inaugurated nationally by the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, at the Residence of France, New Delhi. Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort, Head of Territory, India and Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB), India; BNP Paribas India; Swati Janu, Founder, 'Social Design Collaborative' and Gaël de Kerguenec, Director of 'Alliance Française' of Ahmedabad were also present at the event.

'Bonjour India' commenced with some exciting events, including the trip to France, a 1970 exhibit in Pune showcasing photographs of France from the 1970s captured by Parmanand Dalwadi. S Thala, in Mumbai, enthraled the audience with a dance performance by Annette Leday. Convergence in Ahmedabad displayed how French photographers perceived India since the invention of photography. Through 'A Twist of Fate' in New Delhi's Lodhi Garden, children and adults were treated to a play enacted by giant colourful puppets. Other events that audiences enjoyed were 'Let's Dance! Film Festival', 'Rick-Show' and 'Café-Cinema'.

Speaking about the festival, Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said, "We are delighted to bring a new edition of 'Bonjour India' to 19 cities across the country. With 120 events, it is one of the most important cultural festivals ever organised by France abroad. This is telling about the importance of India for France and the quality of our partnership."

"This edition marks the 75th anniversary of the Independence of India and the establishment of diplomatic relationships between France and India. We built this festival as a present from France to the people of India. The poster reflects this intention, in the form of a birthday card, in different Indian languages," he added.

This year, Bonjour India's mascot is 'The Little Prince', from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's book that embodies friendship. Speaking on the same, the ambassador stated, " 'The Little Prince', despite turning 75 himself four years ago, is a character that still speaks very much to the youth. Young people find this book very modern and are particularly interested in its philosophy. It is proof that you can still be young at 75! In addition, we aim to talk to the youth of India. It is a priority of our strategic partnership, as reflected in our efforts to welcome more and more Indian students to France for university mobility programs," he added.