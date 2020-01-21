Vigyan Samagam reaches the National Capital

With the world's major Science projects on display, India's first-ever global Mega-Science exhibition, 'Vigyan Samagam', finally arrives in the Capital city of India to awe the science and technology enthusiasts with the path-breaking contribution of India in world's largest scientific experiments and major fundamental breakthroughs in modern science.



Under the aegis of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), this prestigious science exhibition Vigyan Samagam is being jointly organised. These three organisations will be hosting some of the world's biggest science projects under one roof. The exhibition will be open to public till March 20, 2020.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office; Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy (DAE); and Department of Space, inaugurated the final edition of the event at National Science Centre, Delhi (NSCD) on January 22.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra said, "I congratulate Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Science and Technology and National Council for Science Museums for organising this mega science exhibition. After attracting 5.50 lakhs visitors in Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata, it is in New Delhi now and will provide students, academia and industry a great opportunity for cross-fertilisation of ideas."

The Minister also reiterated the importance of Science and Technology in country's development at ground level and its overall progress in the country.

The inaugural function was also attended by Dr R Chidambaram, Former Principal Scientific Adviser to GoI, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE); K. N. Vyas, Chairman, AEC and Secretary, DAE, Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST); Dr Paul Ho, Director General, East Asian Observatory, Hawaii, USA and several other dignitaries and luminaries.

Dr R Chidambaram said, "India, of our dream is India which is economically developed and scientifically advanced. India is moving in that direction. We need to build an excellent research, development and innovative eco-system, which provides our scientists and engineers an opportunity to excel in basic research, applied research, technology development and R&D - led innovation. International cooperation is needed and India is participating in such projects today as an equal partner."

Congratulating the joint organisers of Vigyan Samagam for this exhibition. Dr Paul Ho shared his experience about the first image of a supermassive black hole.

K N Vyas, Chairman, AEC and Secretary, DAE, said, "It has been an exciting time during the entire journey of Vigyan Samagam and we are extremely proud to have the final edition in New Delhi. Our objective throughout the exhibition has been to showcase to the people of India, that how science can influence, specially our youngsters, in this changing world, which is beyond imagination."

Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST) said, "India is diligently preparing to be well versed in the area of innovations and experiments, the new generation is focused and will stop at nothing to secure a respectable position for India in world science domain. The programmes at Vigyan Samagam will popularise science and technology among students and the people."

The exhibition has themed galleries consisting of infographics, working models and exhibits, informative audio-visual content, electronic displays and interactive kiosks for each of the mega science projects. A one-day scientific event comprising of invited talks and lectures by eminent speakers from the field of science, technology and industry has been held at the NSC. As part of project awareness activities, each participating project will be carrying out a week-long activities consisting of popular talks, science demonstrations, interactive quiz programmes, etc.

Grass-root level outreach programmes across the city in schools and colleges to promote this exhibition will also be an integral part of the event.

The exhibition will be open on all days including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, from 10 am to 6 pm.