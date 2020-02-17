Uplifting the marginalised
Brigadier general Abhijit Saha AVSM VSM inaugurated a heath/medical camp at Jijurshah, near Dhulagarh in rural Howrah. It was the third camp in the series and was conducted by Anushree Mukherjee, member secretary Suchetna – NGO, for the needy and marginalised people of the society. More than 1200 residents of the area, comprising of geriatric, women and children were provided with free medical check-ups. Health cards were made for each and 210 ECGs were done. Also, 125 people were treated with ophthalmology problems. People were advised on preventive care rather than adopting to reactive treatments. Tremendous good will, besides feel good factor was spread among residents of the area irrespective of cast, creed and religion
