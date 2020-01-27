Union Minister to inaugurate IILF 2020

Unveiling the export potential of Indian leather industry, the 35th edition of India International Leather Fair (February 1-3, 2020) aims to project India as an ideal investment destination and manufacturing, as well as a hub for design and innovation.



This annual flagship event will be inaugurated by Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, 5.00 pm on January 31, 2020 at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, Chennai (Tamil Nadu). Inaugural ceremony will be graced by Thiru MC Sampath, Minister for Industries, Steel Control and Special Initiatives, Government of Tamil Nadu, Thiru KC Karupannan, Minister for Environment, Government of Tamil Nadu, Dr Nilofer Kafeel, Minister for Labour and Employment Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, Alessandro Liberatori, Italian Trade Commissioner in India, Thiru PR Aqeel Ahmed, Chairman, CLE, Thiru Rajesh Agrawal, IAS, Executive Director, ITPO, Thiru M Israr Ahmed, Regional Chairman (South)-CLE and Dr Ashish Shah, Director, Division of Country Programmes – International Trade Centre (UN). Apart from its pronounced business dimension, the fair also offers an excellent platform to demonstrate India's export and investment potential in the leather sector.

The fair is being organised by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) in collaboration with the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) and other apex leather bodies.

IILF, Chennai has evolved as one of the most prominent specialised event of leather and accessories, footwear component, synthetics material footwear, leather goods, machinery, chemicals, equipment and technology in the international calendar of the events.

Covering an area of 10,000 sq mtrs, IILF 2020 features a wide range of products, machinery and equipment from over 450 companies from India and abroad, including about 130 exhibitors from overseas. The event is being hosted with support of apex bodies including the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Indian Shoe Federation (ISF), Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers & Exporters Association (IFLMEA) and Indian Footwear Component Manufacturers' Association (IFCOMA).

The fair has also elicited response from major groups including the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs & Energy of Germany, ASSOMAC ITA (Italy), Wenzhou Donnor Exhibition Group (China), among others.

Significantly, China, Germany, Italy and Brazil will set-up their national pavilion in the show. The considerable foreign participation will lead to exchange of ideas and technology among the participating countries in the region.

Featuring the dexterity of Indian experts and artisans in design and development of exquisite and high quality leather wear – the theme pavilion which is a joint endeavor of ITPO, CLE, CSIR-CLRI will be set up at the fair. Thematic display and technical seminars are among the added attractions to the participants and business delegates.

To make the event more convenient for the business visitors and participants, ITPO has taken several initiatives. These include online booking for exhibitors with payment gateway, tickets sale at entrance gate of TNTPO and registration counters at Hall 3A and Convention Centre, car hailing facility at Convention Centre and Radio Taxi bay at TNTPO at the entrance gate for exhibitors going back to city/hotels in the evening.

The display profile covers finished leather and synthetic materials, chemical and leather products (Convention Centre), machinery and equipment, technology, chemicals, components, finished leather, synthetic material, chemicals and components and finished leather, and synthetic material.

There will be sale of tickets from 10 am to 5 pm and no free-entry or concessional entry tickets for students groups are available. There shall be no advance sale of tickets. There will free entry for pre-registered visitors, foreign buyers/buying agents and visitors registering at the counters with ITPO's single-entry invite.

Visitors profile in IILF 2020 covers overseas business delegations and visitors, exporters, manufacturers, importers, buying houses etc.