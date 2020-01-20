Underprivileged children get new lease of life

Success only comes to those who dare to attempt. Sixteen CCL Ke Lal (CSR scheme), who hail from Jharkhand, are putting every word of this idiom into action. Out of the sixteen students, eleven secured ninety percentile or higher in JEE Mains. Siddhant Shekhar topped the field with 99.25 percentile whereas Vicky Kumar Sinha scored 98.64 percentile.



The admirable part of this performance is that Vicky lost his father in childhood and if it was not for this initiative of CCL, he would have never got an opportunity like this.

Highlight of the scheme is that, all the children belong to most downtrodden and backward section of our community in Jharkhand.

CCL Ke Lal and CCL ki Ladli, the inspiring initiative of Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), is the flagship program in education sector implemented under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by CCL. The scheme emerged from the vision of the CMD, CCL Gopal Singh who wanted to provide an opportunity of education to downtrodden section of the society. Under this programe, children who are appearing in their class 10th examination are selected through a test from the whole state. All the selected students of CCL ke Lal and Ladli are given free coaching for IIT admission. The tutors are IIT qualified engineers working in CCL.

The scheme was launched in 2012–13 and since then students have attained various laurels. Over 50 students of the previous batches across the years are studying in the prominent engineering colleges of the country and many of them are employed in leading corporate houses of the country.

CMD Gopal Singh congratulated the children on their achievement and wished the students for JEE Advance exams. He expressed confidence that with hard work and dedication children will surely produce the coveted result. He said that schemes like this are part of the all–round inclusive development of society which is the aim of the company. He added that their company produces coal to illuminate the future of the children. "We produce coal to meet aspirations of children of Jharkhand as they need platform and support from PSUs to fulfill their goal in education, sports or other fields," he added.

CCL also ensures that the finest resources are made available for the children. It provides the chosen coaching to students that too for free, besides the lodging and mess facility.