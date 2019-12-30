The Humboldt Foundation, Kolkata launched 'Kolleg' (conference) under the motto 'Food, Livelihood, Opportunity and Wood (FLOW)' on Monday in Kolkata. The three-day 'Kolleg' will be held in collabration with Jadavpur university from January 3-5, 2020. The alumni of the Humboldt Foundation and young budding scientists will present original research and debate issues critical for a humankind faced with environmental, social and climatic constraints and challenges. Altogether 160 renowned academics, scholars and researchers will discuss the contributions science can make to overcome those challenges, underlining the relevance of science to society and the need for mutual engagement.



Michael Feiner, The consulted General of the Federal Republic of Germany, congratulated the organising committee, said, "'Food, Livelihood, Opportunity and Wood (FLOW)'-an appt and fitting motto for a Humboldt-Kolleg. It cut across disciplinary boundaries, which Humboldt viewed as arbitrary."

While congratulating the Humboldt fellows, Suranjan Das, the Vice Chancellor Jadavpur University, said, "I hope it would provide a new entry point in reconstructing his ( Humboldt) ideas on the relationship between science and society and enable us to rededicate ourselves to the mission of using science and technology to create a better world to live in."

The German Humboldt Foundation, founded in 1953, is one of the biggest grants foundation worldwide, promoting academic cooperation between excellent scientists and scholars from abroad and from Germany.

Between 1953 and 2018, -1988- Indian scientists from different academic backgrounds have received a Humboldt scholarship, and India has one of the largest Humboldt alumni networks worldwide. Humboldt alumni clubs are active in many cities, Kolkata being but one example. The current Kolleg, which is funded by the foundation, is one aspect of their continuing engagement.