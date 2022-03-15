UK celebrates strength of commonwealth ties in India

New Delhi: the The British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, will host a reception in New Delhi to mark Commonwealth Day with High Commissioners of member nations, representatives from Commonwealth Accredited Organisations, Commonwealth Scholars, and youth associations. Commonwealth Day 2022 was observed around the world on March 14.

The UK is currently Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth, and the UK's diplomatic network in India will celebrate the strength of Commonwealth ties in India with a series of events across the country. Planned events include a youth café and model Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) for students In Hyderabad, a friendly beach volleyball match in Puri, a special event for the defence community in Delhi, and various other receptions. This year's Commonwealth Day also holds special significance for the UK, as Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is celebrated as a testament to the strength and longevity of the Commonwealth.

The British High Commission will also highlight the spirit of the Commonwealth together with Indian athletes like PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra. The sports personalities will celebrate the incredible living bridge between both nations in India's 75th year of Independence on social media. Sport is a unifying force and will be on full display at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: "The Commonwealth brings together a third of the world's population, supporting democracy, international peace and security, and the rule of law. Commonwealth Day is an opportunity to celebrate these close bonds in India and beyond, and to reflect on what we have achieved and can achieve together."

The Commonwealth is a unique association of 54 equal member states, and 2.4 billion people spanning six continents, and accounting for a third of the World Trade Organisation, a quarter of the G20, and a fifth of all global trade. India is a founding member of the modern Commonwealth, and home to nearly 60% of Commonwealth citizens. As a leading member, India provides impressive support to Commonwealth members, including through funding to the Commonwealth Small States offices in New York and Geneva, training for officials from Commonwealth governments, and in 2019 held the first Commonwealth cricket camp.