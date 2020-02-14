Bringing flavour from Kashmir – the paradise on earth – Blooms, Eros Hotel Nehru Place has organised food festival named, 'Zaika-e-Kashmir', which has a lot to offer a food explorer. The festival has variety of options featuring authentic Kashmiri delicacies. The traditional dining includes some of the best signature dishes such as Mutton Roganjosh, Rista, Gushtaba, Mutton Yakhni, Tabak Maaz, Monj Haak, Chaman Kaliya, Dum Aloo, Apple ka Halwa among others.



Talking to Millennium Post, chef of the food festival Rayees Khan shared his joy of bringing food from his homeland. "The art of using spices makes Kashmiri food different from other cuisines. I have prepared each and every dish in its traditional way to keep the flavour alive and serve the unforgettable and truest flavours of Kashmir to your plate."

On chef's recommendation, I tried each and every dish to enjoy the feast in its true sense. Starting from the starter, I ate almost every dish. Tabak Maaz – marinated tender lamb spare ribs prepared with Kashmiri spices was delicious enough to make anyone fall in love with the celebrated Kashmiri food flavours.

Other than that, Rista – sumptuous mutton meat balls in red gravy, which can be eaten with rice and roti – were amazing. You surely must try that.

Goshtaba – velvety spheres of soft mutton – flavored with cardamom and cooked in curd on slow fire was another delight on the menu.

It's interesting to note that 'Zaika-e-Kashmir' has a list of mouthwatering dishes for the vegetarians as well. Haaq Saag – luscious leaves spinach cooked in its own juices; Kashmiri Dum Aloo – cooked baby potato in yoghurt gravy; Nadroo Moong Dal – the local lotus stems cooked with lentil and mild aromatic spices and Subz Tawa – the seasonal vegetable cooked in tomato gravy and prepared with special masala from Kashmir were the major highlights.

Ending the meal on a sweet note, I treated my taste buds with Apple ka Halwa (Kashmir Apple pudding), which so far was the best thing served to me. I wrapped up my journey of 'Zaika-e-Kashmir' with a cup of Kahwa, which one cannot afford to miss.

If you are a food explorer and a food lover, book your table in Blooms, Eros Hotel Nehru Place as the festival will go on till February 17, 2020. (12 pm – 3 pm and 7 pm – 11 pm)