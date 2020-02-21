Tribute to the language martyrs

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi paid tributes to the 1952 language martyrs through probhat ferry and placing wreaths at a newly-installed Shahid Minar at the chancery on February 21.



The probhat ferry (dawn procession), led by High Commissioner Muhammad Imran and his wife Zakia Hasnat Imran, was participated by officers, staff and family members of the mission. The Ekushey elegy "Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February……" was sung as the parade went along the chancery premises.

The newly-appointed high commissioner then led the mission in placing wreaths at the newly-built Shahid Minar (martyrs' monument).

Cambodian Ambassador to India UNG Sean also took part in the procession and wreath laying ceremony.

In a brief speech Muhammad Imran remembered the supreme sacrifices made by the language heroes of 1952. He paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He said the that the UNESCO declared February 21 as International Mother Language Day in 1999, thanks to efforts made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"As we observe this historical day as it is important for us to make our young generation conversant with our rich and proud history, our heroes, the culture and heritage," he added.

The mission's officers read out the messages from President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and State Minister for Culture K.M. Khalid.

The mission also published an Ekushey souvenir in tribute to the language heroes, highlighting significance of the day and the special role played by Bangabandhu in the language movement.

The national flag was hoisted at half mast. A special prayer and one minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.