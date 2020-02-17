Tribute to Late Pt AT Kanan

To pay tribute to Late Pandit A T Kanan and celebrate his birth centenary, Suromurchhana recently organised an event in Kolkata.



The evening started with a melodious vocal recital by the accomplished Kirana gharana artist Namami Karmakar who rendered Raag Shyam Kalyan in vilambit ek taal, followed by a teen taal drut composition. She finished her presentation with a soulful rendition of Kabir bhajan. Her presentation was well appreciated by the audience. Namami was superbly accompanied on tabla by the talented young artist Rupak Mitra and well supported by Anirban Chakrabarty on harmonium.

The next artist on stage was Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya. He unveiled his new creation Pushpa veena and enthralled the audience with Raag Shree followed by a dhun in Zila Kafi. He was accompanied on tabla by maestro Pandit Samir Chatterjee.

Ruchira Panda, who is the current torchbearer of Kotali gharana, took forward the evening with her mellifluous rendition and captivated the audience. She presented Raag Maru Behag, followed by a thumri composition. She was accompanied on tabla by the inimitable Pandit Arup Chattopadhyay and masterfully supported on harmonium by Anirban Chakrabarty.

The final artist for the evening was Ustad Rafique Khan. His rendition truly reflected the melodic beauty of Etawah gharana. His unique presentation of Raag Bageshri kept the audience spellbound. He was accompanied on tabla by exponent Hindole Majumdar

Suromurchhana has its branches both in the US and Kolkata and was founded by Late Sangeet Bidushi Malabika Kanan to promote young talents of Indian Classical music and dance.