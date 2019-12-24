Trees of hope
ITC Hotels are known for offering their guests a luxurious ambience set in a specially nurtured environment, defining their ethos of 'Responsible Luxury'. This year, they showcase artist Narayan Chandra Sinha's Tree of Hope as the centre of winter season. The Tree of Hope draws inspiration from the cactus, upholding the values of natural water conservation, in keeping with the gracious Baganbari feel of the Luxury Business Resort.
It is aesthetically crafted from re-purposed bicycle parts symbolising the message of energy conservation and generation intrinsic to this uber-luxe and pioneering urban mansion.
Both the Trees of Hope reflect on ITC Hotels' Planet Positive vision. The hotels encourage their guests to embrace the same as they wish everyone an eternally green season
