Treat your taste buds

Mince pie

1 Large jar mincemeat (about 600g)

2 Orange segmented

1 chopped apple

1 lemon,

Icing sugar for

dusting

For the pastry

375g Plain flour

260g Unsalted butter, softened

125g Caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

1 large egg and 1 beaten egg for glazing

Method

Place plain flour and softened unsalted butter in a bowl and rub together to a crumb consistency.

Add caster sugar,1 large beaten egg, and mix together.

Lightly floured surface and fold until the pastry comes together

Wrap the pastry in cling film and chill for 10 mins.

Scoop the large jar of mincemeat into a bowl. Add and add 2 segmented oranges 1 finely chopped apple and zest of 1 lemon.

Heat oven to 220C/200C

Roll out the pastry to 3mm thick cut out 16 bases and place them into muffin trays. Put 1½ tbsp mincemeat mixture into each. Brush the edges with a little beaten egg.

Re-roll out the pastry to cut 7cm lids and press them on top to seal. Glaze with the beaten egg, sprinkle with extra caster sugar, then make a small cut in the tops.

Bake the mince pies until golden brown. Leave to cool before dusting them with a little more icing sugar before serving