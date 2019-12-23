Treat your taste buds
Mince pie
1 Large jar mincemeat (about 600g)
2 Orange segmented
1 chopped apple
1 lemon,
Icing sugar for
dusting
For the pastry
375g Plain flour
260g Unsalted butter, softened
125g Caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling
1 large egg and 1 beaten egg for glazing
Method
Place plain flour and softened unsalted butter in a bowl and rub together to a crumb consistency.
Add caster sugar,1 large beaten egg, and mix together.
Lightly floured surface and fold until the pastry comes together
Wrap the pastry in cling film and chill for 10 mins.
Scoop the large jar of mincemeat into a bowl. Add and add 2 segmented oranges 1 finely chopped apple and zest of 1 lemon.
Heat oven to 220C/200C
Roll out the pastry to 3mm thick cut out 16 bases and place them into muffin trays. Put 1½ tbsp mincemeat mixture into each. Brush the edges with a little beaten egg.
Re-roll out the pastry to cut 7cm lids and press them on top to seal. Glaze with the beaten egg, sprinkle with extra caster sugar, then make a small cut in the tops.
Bake the mince pies until golden brown. Leave to cool before dusting them with a little more icing sugar before serving
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Save the country': Mamata writes to CMs, leaders of oppn23 Dec 2019 6:32 PM GMT
Jharkhand rejects BJP23 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Stepping out of his father's shadow23 Dec 2019 6:30 PM GMT
It's my defeat, not of BJP: Raghubar Das on loss23 Dec 2019 6:30 PM GMT
Disconnect with indigenous communities of Jharkhand leads...23 Dec 2019 6:29 PM GMT