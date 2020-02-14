Tips, tricks to glam up on a budget
Some may splurge to look great but achieving a diva look on a relatively tight budget is easy. Here are a few tips from experts to keep your glam quotient up while keeping your monthly expenses intact.
Always wear a smile with a little bit of lipstick
A good lipstick is loved by most, and applying it well can enhance your appearance and add confidence to your personality. It may contain moisturizing additives like aloe-vera or Vitamin E, thereby keeping your lips hydrated. A smile works like a charm when worn with lipstick.
Do regular trims
Trimming your hair at least once a month enhances hair growth by getting rid of split ends and damaged hair. So, going for regular trims avoid your chance of spending too much on expensive hair treatments.
Yoga to the rescue
It's not just workout, it's work-in. Yoga not only keeps your body fit but also keeps your soul healthy. Yoga develops inner awareness. It focuses your attention on your body's abilities at the present moment. It helps in breathing and proper blood circulation in your body, thereby adding glow to your skin.
Your glow is in your kitchen
The combination of honey and lemon is the best for healthy and glowing skin. It not only lightens the skin tone but also works as an exfoliator for acne, blackheads and other blemishes.
Accessorize the same wardrobe with a new look every time
Accessories are like supplements to fashion, but here you can use them liberally. Wearing a nice scarf, a light kerchief, wearing small pieces of jewellery, or just a handbag same as the colour of your shoes will definitely add oomph to your outfit.
