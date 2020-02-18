Tips for your healthy curls

Curly hair can be chaotic, unruly and might require a little extra attention, but nothing can beat the natural spark it adds to your personality.

To help ones stressing about taking care of curly manes, hair experts and

professional shares some tips which you genuinely need to know about maintaining gorgeous and stunning curls.

Clean and deep condition

Select a suitable shampoo, conditioner and serum for curly hair. Your hair care products should be a little heavier in texture, to ensure extra nourishment and conditioning. Curls need a lot of

moisture as the natural oil produced from the scalp doesn't reach the hair, that's the reason curly hair is more frizzy, tangled and rough. It should be considered as a habit to deep condition your curls. Another variant that can be beneficial for curly hair is a leave-in milk cream conditioner.

Use a wide-toothed comb to brush

Don't start brushing your hair from roots or even from the middle of your hair, or you're begging for breakage and split ends. The best way to brush your hair is from the ends and gently going upwards to your roots. That's how your curly hair should be treated to see the magical results.

Use oil-based hair mask

It is said that curly hair tends to get frizzy and dry very easily as the natural oil from the scalp doesn't reach your hair length, therefore it is important to deep condition your hair with an oil-based conditioners such as coconut oil, argan oil etc. The same conditioner you can also use as a hair mask and let it sit for 10-15 mins and wash it off thoroughly.

Avoid heat and styling products

Curly hair is sensitive and can be damaged easily and if we treat it with heating tools and styling products then it may lose its texture and quality. Avoiding heating tools like blow dryers, diffusers etc and styling products like sprays and gels may hold the quality and protect curls from getting damaged. For better results tap your curly hair with a T-Shirt and let them dry naturally and splash on some oil to style them.

Sleep time routine for curly hair

It's important to take care of your curls before going to sleep every night so that you do not wake up with frizzy and tangled hair. Always make a pineapple bun on the top of your head, loosely taking your curls and just securing it like a bun. If you have short length hair, then you can also secure your curls with a satin hair wrap.