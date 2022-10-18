This Diwali, celebrate 'Dhanteras Utsav' with Anjali Jewellers

Anjali Jewellers, one of the leading jewellery brands in Eastern India, is observing 'Dhanteras Utsav' this year with new and exciting offers to tap into the demanding market of Dhanteras.

'Anjali Jewellers' is offering a 50 percent discount on diamond jewellery-making charges as well as 25 percent and five percent off on the making of gold jewellery. Consumers can avail of amazing offers like getting gold jewellery free if one purchases gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 lakh and can even get a gold pendant free on the purchase of diamond jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh.

The 'Dhanteras Utsav' with 'Anjali Jewellers', which started on October 14, 2022, will continue till October 23, 2022. Consumers can grab their fortune at the holy Dhanteras festival at any of the Anjali Jewellers' outlets in different cities.

'Anjali Jewellers' is also offering 10 percent off on silver jewellery, 20 percent off on costume jewellery, 10 percent off on astrological stones and exciting gifts in lucky draws such as an LED Smart TV, among other things. Customers can also buy jewellery online at www.anjalijewellers.in.

'Anjali Jewellers' takes utmost care of good hygiene and health. All the stores are highly sanitised and all the executives are purely working within the hygiene bubble.

Speaking about the offer, Annargha Uuttiya Chowdhury, Director of 'Anjali Jewellers' said, "Dhanteras is a very auspicious day for consumers wherein they purchase jewellery to usher in prosperity to their household. The asset value of gold has only been getting higher for ages and we Indians truly celebrate the accumulation of household assets on this pious day of Dhanteras. We have provided various offers and conveniences so that everyone can have their share of luck. Moreover, a lot of pocket-friendly jewellery pieces have been introduced, which are affordable and also within the reach of the common man. While providing jewellery for all is our motto, we also want the consumers to have an enjoyable experience while they shop at 'Anjali Jewellers'."