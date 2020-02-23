Third edition of Bengal Theatre Fest concludes
The two-day Bengal Theatre Fest concluded on February 23 at Muktadhara Auditorium in the national capital. A range of themes and genres – from incisive satire to light-hearted comedy, and from a biographical sketch to the story of our social hypocrisies – were staged in the fest. Six well-known Delhi-based Bengali theatre groups participated in the festival, organised by the West Bengal Information and Cultural Centre, under the Office of the Resident Commissioner, Government of West Bengal, New Delhi.
WBICC has been organising film and theatre festivals regularly in recent years which were well-received by the culture connoisseurs of the city, especially among the Bengali community.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
After 'Howdy Modi', its 'Namaste Trump' as both leaders look...23 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Pro & anti-CAA groups clash in Jafrabad; two metro stations...23 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Passengers from 4 more countries to be screened23 Feb 2020 6:25 PM GMT
Navy's MiG-29K jet crashes, pilot ejects safely23 Feb 2020 6:24 PM GMT
Govt may increase legal age for tobacco consumption23 Feb 2020 6:23 PM GMT