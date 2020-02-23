Third edition of Bengal Theatre Fest concludes

The two-day Bengal Theatre Fest concluded on February 23 at Muktadhara Auditorium in the national capital. A range of themes and genres – from incisive satire to light-hearted comedy, and from a biographical sketch to the story of our social hypocrisies – were staged in the fest. Six well-known Delhi-based Bengali theatre groups participated in the festival, organised by the West Bengal Information and Cultural Centre, under the Office of the Resident Commissioner, Government of West Bengal, New Delhi.



WBICC has been organising film and theatre festivals regularly in recent years which were well-received by the culture connoisseurs of the city, especially among the Bengali community.